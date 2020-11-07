Technavio has been monitoring the bicycle carbon frames market and it is poised to grow by 6.48 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the bicycle carbon frames market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Manual bicycles.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Development of high-performance carbon fiber.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 16% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Advanced Sports Inc., BATTAGLIN CICLI Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH Co. KG, Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., and Viner are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium bicycles. However, the risk of the failure of bicycle carbon frames will challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Sports Inc., BATTAGLIN CICLI Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH Co. KG, Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., and Viner are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for premium bicycles will offer immense growth opportunities, the risk of the failure of bicycle carbon frames is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bicycle carbon frames market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Bicycle Carbon Frames Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Manual Bicycles
- E-bikes
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bicycle carbon frames market report covers the following areas:
- Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Size
- Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Trends
- Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of high-performance carbon fiber as one of the prime reasons driving the Bicycle Carbon Frames Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle carbon frames market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bicycle carbon frames market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bicycle carbon frames market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle carbon frames market vendors
