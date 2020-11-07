The new residential robotic vacuum cleaner market research in Western Europe from Technavio indicates Neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Improved Functionality and Performance with No Manual Work," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The improved functionality and performance of these vacuum cleaners will lead to an increase in their demand. Advancements in robotic technology have resulted in the development of highly sophisticated, advanced, and automated residential robotic vacuum cleaners, which reduces the level of human interaction. Equipped with the latest technologies, these vacuum cleaners offer various benefits over traditional vacuum cleaners such as high-turbo power, self-path recognition, Wi-Fi-enabled systems, and room mapping. Powered by rechargeable batteries, these vacuum cleaners work wirelessly and are engineered to return to the power source when batteries run low. This convenience will be a major factor fueling the demand for residential robotic vacuum cleaners.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size in Western Europe to grow by 889.44 thousand units during the period 2020-2024

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe Segment Highlights for 2020

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 13.34%.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market will experience strong growth in Western Europe due to the relative increase of mass-market products such as floor cleaning robots, lawn mowing robots, pool cleaning robots, and others.

The Western European market is generally driven by factors such as the growing economy and the rise in the disposable income of the population.

Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the vacuum and mop cleaner robots segment.

Regional Analysis

48% of the growth will originate from the Rest of Western Europe region.

The improving economy and the increase in disposable income will significantly influence residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in this region.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Netherlands, the UK, and France.

Notes:

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size in Western Europe is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe is segmented by Product (Vacuum cleaner robots and Vacuum and mop cleaner robots) and Geographic (UK, Germany, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Dyson Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sharp Corp.

