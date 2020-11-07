Technavio has been monitoring the lecture capture solutions market and it will decrease by USD 234.03 million during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the lecture capture solutions market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Academic is the leading segment.
- What are the major trends in the market?
A surge in cloud-based lecture capture solutions.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market growth is projected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 17% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Echo360 Inc., Epiphan Systems Inc., Kaltura Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Panopto Inc., Plantronics Inc., Qumu Corp., and Sonic Foundry Inc are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising adoption of active learning. However, limited IT infrastructure might hamper growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Echo360 Inc., Epiphan Systems Inc., Kaltura Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Panopto Inc., Plantronics Inc., Qumu Corp., and Sonic Foundry Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in the adoption of active learning will offer immense growth opportunities, limited IT infrastructure is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this lecture capture solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Lecture Capture Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Lecture Capture Solutions Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Academic
- Non-academic
- Solution
- Software
- Hardware
Lecture Capture Solutions Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lecture capture solutions market in US report covers the following areas:
- Lecture Capture Solutions Market Size
- Lecture Capture Solutions Market Trends
- Lecture Capture Solutions Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies a surge in cloud-based lecture capture solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the Lecture Capture Solutions Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Lecture Capture Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lecture capture solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lecture capture solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lecture capture solutions market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lecture capture solutions market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Academic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-academic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Crestron Electronics Inc.
- Echo360 Inc.
- Epiphan Systems Inc.
- Kaltura Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Panopto Inc.
- Plantronics Inc.
- Qumu Corp.
- Sonic Foundry Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
