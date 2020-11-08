Jerusalem - Auch die israelische Regierung hat den Sieg von Joe Biden bei der US-Präsidentschaftswahl anerkannt. "Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Joe, we've had a long and warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel", schrieb Israels Premier Benjamin Netanjahu am Sonntagmorgen.



Gleichzeitig dankte er dem amtierenden US-Präsident Donald Trump. "Thank you Donald Trump for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights", schrieb der Regierungschef. Trump erkennt Bidens Wahlsieg nicht an und spricht von Wahlbetrug.



Selbst in seiner eigenen Partei ist er mit dieser Position so gut wie alleine.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de