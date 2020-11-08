A fat week for our ATX, which went 5 per cent up, FACC with a gain of 22 per cent. Tons of News from Kapsch TrafficCom, Andritz (3), CA Immo, Erste Group, Vienna Stock Exchange (2), Wienerberger (2), AT&S, Valneva, Polytec, Lenzing, Addiko, Mayr-Melnhof, S&T, Verbund, Lenzing, Polytec, Semperit, ams and FACC. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 4,78% to 2.153,23 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -32,44%. Up to now there were 98 days with a positive and 119 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 33,32% away, from the low 32,03%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,35%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,54%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 22,34% in front of Rosenbauer 17,85% and AT&S 17,84%. And the following ...

