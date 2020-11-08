Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom sold its 75.5 interest in Fluidtime (Austria) to this company's management. In the future, both companies will pursue separate strategies. However, joint customers will be served based on a sales partnership. This enables Kapsch TrafficCom and Fluidtime to continue offering innovative Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions in combination with traffic management solutions. After the full acquisition of tolltickets (Germany) as per October 1, 2020, this current transaction is a further step taken by Kapsch TrafficCom to focus on strategic business areas.Kapsch TrafficCom: weekly performance: 5.36% Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from KC Group Nepal to supply turbines, generators and auxiliaries for the new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...