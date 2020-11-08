Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 08.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! "Marketingbombe" bei Taat Lifestyle! Jetzt beginnt der lustige Teil
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 632305 ISIN: AT0000730007 Ticker-Symbol: AZ2 
Tradegate
06.11.20
19:46 Uhr
30,760 Euro
-0,560
-1,79 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,14031,02007.11.
30,46030,76006.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG30,760-1,79 %
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG18,320+1,44 %
WIENERBERGER AG22,900-2,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.