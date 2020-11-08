Wienerberger: With the acquisition of Inter Act B.V., a Netherlands based company that develops and provides web and cloud-based technologies, the Wienerberger Group, world's largest producer of bricks, is adding important value to its product portfolio with cutting edge digital services. As a trusted partner in water and energy management, Wienerberger's business unit Wienerberger Piping Solutions will be able to offer complete smart solutions enabling clients to monitor, predict, remotely control, and learn from generated as well as big data. This represents a further step in the execution of Wienerberger's value-creating growth strategy with a clear focus on sustainable solutions. According to Wienerberger, the acquisition of Inter Act B.V. is part of the company's ...

