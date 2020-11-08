Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group is strengthening its Neupack folding carton production plant at Hirschwang in Austria with an extensive program for the future. An investment plan amounting to Euro 18 mn in buildings and machinery should significantly increase the international competitiveness of the site in the growth markets of e-commerce packaging and high-quality printed consumer goods packaging in microflute for products such as food, pet food and electrical household appliances.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: 2.71% S&T: The technology group S&T AG continues to grow in Q3 - despite the global corona crisis. Revenues in Q3 increased by 6.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and by as much as 11% to Euro 297.7 mn compared to Q2 of 2020. EBITDA ...

