ZTE and Analysys Mason release a SuperDSS white paper

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released a white paper "Operators can use SuperDSS to fast track their 5G network deployments". ZTE commissioned Analysys Mason, a global leader in TMT management consulting, to provide expert independent advice.

The white paper addresses the challenges that operators are confronted with during 5G rollouts and illustrates SuperDSS application scenarios. Moreover, it also offers deployment recommendations from the perspectives of fast 5G deployment, legacy voice service experience guarantee, simplified network O&M and TCO reduction, in a bid to promote operators' 5G rollouts and explore more market opportunities.

In February 2020, ZTE has launched SuperDSS, the industry's first Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution covering 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G dynamic sharing. This solution not only provides 4G/5G dynamic sharing, but also covers legacy 2G and 3G, thereby helping mobile network operators facilitate 5G deployments using existing spectrum while maintaining legacy services.

"With great commitment to spectrum sharing innovation, ZTE has accumulated abundant experience in dynamic spectrum sharing among multiple RATs(Radio Access Technology), including GSM/UMTS/LTE/NB-IoT and NR," said Bai Yanmin, vice president at ZTE. "SuperDSS provides operators with more flexibility in fast and efficient 5G deployment. By virtue of AI and big data, SuperDSS will empower operators to build a more intelligent and efficient network."

The following is the link to access the White Paper "Operators can use SuperDSS to fast track their 5G network deployments":

https://res-www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Files/PDF/white_book/202011041635.pdf

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn