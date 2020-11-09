DJ EQS-News: Antengene Corporation Limited Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of SEHK Premier Integrated Platform in APAC to Develop Innovative Therapies for Oncology Near-term Commercialization Launch Prospects of Core Products Offer price between HK$15.80 and HK$18.08 per share

Antengene Corporation Limited ???????? (Stock code: 6996.HK) Antengene Corporation Limited Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of SEHK Premier Integrated Platform in APAC to Develop Innovative Therapies for Oncology Near-term Commercialization Launch Prospects of Core Products Offer price between HK$15.80 and HK$18.08 per share [9 Nov 2020, Hong Kong] Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 6996.HK) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with integrated drug discovery, clinical development, anchored in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with a global layout, announced the proposed listing of its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today. Antengene plans to offer an aggregate of 154,153,500 Offer Shares under the Global Offering (subject to the Over-allotment Option), consisting of 138,737,500 International Offer Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-allotment Option) and 15,416,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares (subject to adjustment), at a price range between HK$15.80 and HK$18.08 per share. The Hong Kong public offering will open at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 and close at 12:00 noon on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. Dealings in shares on SEHK are expected to commence on Friday, November 20, 2020, with the stock code 6996.HK in board lots of 500 shares each. The Global Offering introduced Fidelity Investment Funds, GIC Private Limited, BlackRock Funds, Boyu, Cormorant, Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital China Growth, CRF Investment Holdings Company Limited, Laurion Capital Master Fund and Octagon Investments as the cornerstone investors. Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan Securities (Far East) Limited are the Joint Sponsors. Combinatory and complementary approach in drug discovery and development empowered by strong execution capabilities Since its inception, Antengene has adopted a differentiated combinatory and complementary R&D approach to build a pipeline of first-in-class, only-in-class and/or best-in-class assets with synergistic profiles. The Company seeks to optimize the drug development process of each of its assets to fully unlock their therapeutic potential and maximize their clinical and commercial value. The Company's combinatory and complementary R&D approach is empowered by its strong clinical development capabilities, differentiated distributed drug development model and company-wide cross-functional collaboration. Combinatory Approach. Leveraging management team's deep insights in cancer biology and decades of experience in hematology and oncology, Antengene has built a pipeline that targets multiple mechanisms of action (MoAs) that are key to cancer treatment. The Company believes that these differentiated pipeline compounds possess significant combination therapy potential with each other to achieve better efficacy and/or safety and/or overcome drug resistance. Complementary Approach. Leveraging deep understanding of diseases and their treatment paradigms in regional markets, Antengene strategically tailors, designs and executes clinical trials to expand the use of its clinical-stage drug candidates in new indications that are complementary to its partners' efforts. First-in-class and only-in-class SINE compound with near-term commercialization opportunities in the APAC region One of Antengene's Core Products, ATG-010 (selinexor), or XPOVIO(R) (selinexor), is a first-in-class and only-in-class SINE compound that inhibits the nuclear export protein, XPO1, leading to the accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins in the cell nucleus and selective induction of apoptosis in cancer cells. ATG-010 (selinexor) has demonstrated compelling efficacy and a well-defined safety profile manageable by dose modification, both as a single agent and in combination with standard of care. ATG-010 (selinexor) is the first and only FDA-approved drug for use in both R/R MM and R/R DLBCL and the only single-agent, oral therapy approved by the FDA to treat R/R DLBCL. ATG-010 is orally available with low dosing frequency, which offers convenient drug administration benefits compared to existing therapies and greatly improves treatment adherence. The Company believes that this unique feature is especially valuable for the treatment of MM and DLBCL because it allows patients to stay on treatment continuously as their survival is prolonged. Therefore, the Company believes that ATG-010 (selinexor) is well positioned to disrupt the existing treatment paradigm of R/R MM and R/R DLBCL in China and other APAC markets. With the near-term launches of ATG-010 (selinexor) for R/R MM and R/R DLBCL in multiple countries and regions, Antengene is at the inflection point of commercialization. The Company plans to submit the NDAs for both R/R MM and R/R DLBCL in China and leverage the data from the clinical trials carried out by Karyopharm to submit the NDA for ATG-010 (selinexor) directly in certain APAC countries or territories where NDA approval may be obtained without additional trials, including Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand by 2021. Multiple SINE drug candidates with differentiated profiles and blockbuster potential As a perfect embodiment of Antengene's vision and differentiated R&D approach, the Company successfully identified and built its pipeline of SINE compounds targeting XPO1, consisting of ATG-010 (selinexor), ATG-016 (eltanexor) and ATG-527 (verdinexor). While over a dozen SINE targets have been studied in the past twenty years, XPO1 is so far the only validated druggable SINE target. The Company believes that its current SINE portfolio represents a rare combination of first-in-class compounds with proven clinical benefits and a promising commercial profile. Each of Antengene's 3 SINE drug candidates has a differentiated profile which the Company believes will allow it to fully capture the market opportunity of this unique mechanism of action. Robust pipeline of novel assets with first-in-class and/or best-in-class and combinatory potential In addition to Antengene's SINE portfolio, the Company is developing 3 other clinical-stage assets and 6 pre-clinical-stage assets. These pipeline assets are novel molecules that target key oncogenic pathways, tumor microenvironments, tumor-associated antigens and novel immune checkpoints. They also have potential as components of combination therapy. Antengene's clinical-stage assets include: 1) ATG-008 (onatasertib), one of Antengene's Core Products, a second-generation, oral, dual mTORC1/2 inhibitor with first-in-class potential; 2) ATG-019, a potentially first-in-class oral dual PAK4/NAMPT inhibitor for the treatment of NHL and advanced solid tumors; 3) ATG-017, an oral, potent and selective ERK1/2 inhibitor with best-in-class potential for the treatment of various solid tumors and hematological malignancies driven by dysfunctional RAS-MAPK pathway.

