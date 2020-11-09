The new thermal scanner market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Demand from Airports for Passengers Screening," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The increasing demand from airports for passenger screening is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the thermal scanner market. The SOP of airport terminals is undergoing radical changes to cope up with the flow of the rapidly growing air passenger traffic with minimum capacity constraints while ensuring zero lapses in security protocols. Airports are increasingly implementing security procedures at various checkpoints to reduce the spread of infectious diseases. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has driven airline companies to adopt several precautionary measures, such as the use of thermal scanners for inspecting passengers' body temperature and disinfecting the airport surroundings. Hence, the increasing prevalence of communicable diseases such as COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for thermal scanners from airports for passenger screening.

As the markets recover, Technavio expects the thermal scanner market size to grow by USD 1.85 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Thermal Scanner Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The thermal scanner market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 7.63%.

Uncooled thermal scanner is used to see minute temperature differences, visualize thermal phenomena in a specific part of the electromagnetic spectrum, measure the temperature of a small target, and synchronize thermal imaging camera with other measuring devices.

Uncooled thermal scanners can operate for a longer duration than cooled thermal scanners. Furthermore, they can operate quietly and can be activated immediately. Such benefits are the major factors driving their demand in healthcare and surveillance applications.

However, market growth in the uncooled thermal scanner segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the cooled segment.

Regional Analysis

32% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The increasing number of applications in the industrial and aerospace and defense sectors will significantly drive thermal scanner market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The US is an important market for thermal scanners in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

Notes:

The thermal scanner market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The thermal scanner market is segmented by Technology (Uncooled and Cooled) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., AMETEK Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Fluke Corp., Infrared Cameras Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seek Thermal Inc., and Testo SE Co. KGaA

