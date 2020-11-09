The new decorative lighting market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Evolving Lighting Product Design Concept," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

Evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization is one of the factors driving the growth of the market during 2020-2024. Growing demand for luxury decorative lighting products among premium customers has encouraged manufacturers to come up with new and unique designs. Moreover, luxury decorative lighting products are available as per the innovations, quality standards, modern designs, and the latest trends formed by famous interior designers. Interior designers introduce innovative and attractive design concepts such as traditional, modern, contemporary, and transitional. Decorative lighting products such as luxury chandeliers designed by interior designers are available at premium prices. These chandeliers enjoy huge demand among the high-net-worth residential users. Several luxurious decorative lighting products are manufactured in Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany, and the US. Thus, the premiumization of decorative lighting products through distinctive design concepts has led to increased adoption by premium customers.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the decorative lighting market size to grow by USD 6.29 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Decorative Lighting Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The decorative lighting market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.79%.

According to our market research experts, the ceiling segment will account for the maximum share of the decorative lights market.

The premiumization of decorative lights is the major driving factor for the demand in this segment. It is expected that this segment will continue to dominate the decorative lighting market size.

Regional Analysis

47% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Rising disposable income, growing urbanization, growth in living standards of households, increase in online shopping trends, and growing hospitality sector will significantly drive decorative lighting market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for decorative lighting in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The decorative lighting market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The decorative lighting market is segmented by Product (Ceiling, Wall-mounted, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Distribution channel (offline and online).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Maxim Lighting International, OSRAM Licht AG, and Signify NV

