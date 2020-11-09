Anzeige
Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
06.11.20
3,802 Euro
09.11.2020 | 07:41
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Montrouge, France, November 9, 2020
DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences. At each conference, Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference, November 9-12.
The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:30PM ET.

Stifel Healthcare Conference, November 16.
The fireside chat will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8AM ET.

Evercore HealthconX, December 1-3.
The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:35PM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website:
https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/

A replay of the presentations will also be available on DBV's website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Relations Contact
Anne Pollak
+ 1

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
+ 1

Attachment

