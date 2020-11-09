The meat substitutes market is expected to grow by USD 3.11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meat Substitutes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new product launches is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as relatively high price of meat substitutes will hamper market growth.
Meat Substitutes Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Continuous R&D and product development, immense potential for meat substitutes in APAC, and growth of private label brands will significantly influence the meat substitutes market's growth in this region. 41%of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for meat substitutes in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Beyond Meat Inc.
- Ecozone UK Ltd.
- Gathered Foods Corp.
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Monde Nissin Corp.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- The Tofurky Co. Inc.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- and Unilever Group.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Soy-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wheat-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mycoprotein-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
