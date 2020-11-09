Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Completion of £5 million Buyback Programme

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), is pleased to announce that following the purchase of ordinary shares on 6 November 2020, the Company's share buyback programme ("the Programme"), as announced on 25 September 2020 has been completed.

Summary

Over the course of the Programme, the Company has acquired in aggregate 4,629,703 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") between 25 September and 6 November for a total consideration of £5 million, at a volume weighted average price of 107.973 pence per share

All of the shares that were repurchased under the Programme will be held in treasury

The Programme was largely financed by the partial disposal of the Company's non-core equity holdings, allowing for the Company to retain its ability to finance growth

The Company has 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in issue, of which 4,629,703 ordinary shares are now held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights is 177,129,016

All purchases made under the Programme were made on the London Stock Exchange through our broker, Peel Hunt LLP

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"The share buyback programme, which was financed from the partial disposal of the Company's non-core equity holdings has now been completed and we are pleased to see that this has provided an immediate return to shareholders.

With a strong balance sheet and undrawn borrowing facilities of US$63.6 million (inclusive of the US$30 million accordion) we are well placed and confident in our pipeline and ability to further grow and diversify our portfolio."

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown RBC Capital Markets Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615415/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Completion-of-5-million-Buyback-Programme