Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 09-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 9 November 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 6 November 2020 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 250,000 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.1400 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.1160 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.1314 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 663,279,397 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 250,000 1.1314 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 2,178 1.1220 XDUB 08:53:38 00023686621TRDU1 5,411 1.1220 XDUB 08:53:38 00023686622TRDU1 2,208 1.1220 XDUB 08:53:38 00023686623TRDU1 747 1.1220 XDUB 08:58:56 00023686764TRDU1 2,178 1.1220 XDUB 08:58:56 00023686763TRDU1 1,140 1.1220 XDUB 08:58:56 00023686762TRDU1 4,168 1.1220 XDUB 08:58:56 00023686761TRDU1 2,178 1.1220 XDUB 08:58:56 00023686760TRDU1 1,813 1.1220 XDUB 08:58:56 00023686759TRDU1 2,665 1.1240 XDUB 09:28:55 00023687313TRDU1 1,080 1.1240 XDUB 09:28:55 00023687312TRDU1 293 1.1240 XDUB 09:39:07 00023687435TRDU1 1,395 1.1240 XDUB 09:39:07 00023687434TRDU1 1,280 1.1240 XDUB 09:39:07 00023687433TRDU1 1,291 1.1240 XDUB 09:39:07 00023687432TRDU1 2,535 1.1240 XDUB 09:50:56 00023687570TRDU1 1,026 1.1240 XDUB 09:50:56 00023687569TRDU1 2 1.1240 XDUB 09:50:56 00023687568TRDU1 2,685 1.1240 XDUB 10:00:56 00023687726TRDU1 1,210 1.1240 XDUB 10:00:56 00023687725TRDU1 633 1.1200 XDUB 10:02:33 00023687746TRDU1 3,469 1.1200 XDUB 10:02:33 00023687745TRDU1 3,659 1.1200 XDUB 10:02:33 00023687744TRDU1 2,234 1.1160 XDUB 10:10:18 00023687826TRDU1 663 1.1160 XDUB 10:10:18 00023687825TRDU1 704 1.1160 XDUB 10:10:18 00023687824TRDU1 258 1.1180 XDUB 10:41:47 00023688026TRDU1 927 1.1180 XDUB 10:41:47 00023688025TRDU1 1,350 1.1180 XDUB 10:41:47 00023688024TRDU1 198 1.1260 XDUB 11:43:56 00023688628TRDU1 762 1.1260 XDUB 11:43:56 00023688627TRDU1 1,926 1.1260 XDUB 11:43:56 00023688626TRDU1 1,640 1.1260 XDUB 11:43:57 00023688632TRDU1 2,794 1.1260 XDUB 11:43:57 00023688631TRDU1 1,640 1.1260 XDUB 11:43:57 00023688630TRDU1 4,434 1.1260 XDUB 11:43:57 00023688629TRDU1 7,974 1.1280 XDUB 11:44:14 00023688636TRDU1 3,589 1.1280 XDUB 11:46:37 00023688653TRDU1 7,249 1.1280 XDUB 11:48:38 00023688667TRDU1 3,677 1.1300 XDUB 12:08:39 00023688885TRDU1 3,706 1.1300 XDUB 12:08:39 00023688884TRDU1 414 1.1320 XDUB 12:34:20 00023689065TRDU1 2,984 1.1320 XDUB 12:34:20 00023689064TRDU1 194 1.1320 XDUB 12:34:20 00023689063TRDU1 3,952 1.1300 XDUB 12:40:14 00023689082TRDU1 3,873 1.1300 XDUB 12:40:14 00023689081TRDU1 3,754 1.1300 XDUB 12:57:09 00023689197TRDU1 3,880 1.1300 XDUB 12:57:09 00023689196TRDU1 306 1.1300 XDUB 13:08:37 00023689230TRDU1 13 1.1320 XDUB 13:33:24 00023689334TRDU1 208 1.1320 XDUB 13:33:24 00023689333TRDU1 4,158 1.1320 XDUB 13:33:24 00023689332TRDU1 3,880 1.1320 XDUB 13:35:29 00023689376TRDU1 218 1.1360 XDUB 13:54:02 00023689761TRDU1 204 1.1360 XDUB 13:54:02 00023689760TRDU1 3,000 1.1360 XDUB 13:54:02 00023689759TRDU1 477 1.1360 XDUB 13:54:02 00023689758TRDU1 450 1.1360 XDUB 14:04:32 00023689936TRDU1 1,500 1.1360 XDUB 14:04:32 00023689935TRDU1 1,179 1.1360 XDUB 14:04:32 00023689934TRDU1 4,505 1.1360 XDUB 14:04:32 00023689933TRDU1 4,037 1.1360 XDUB 14:04:32 00023689932TRDU1 3,750 1.1360 XDUB 14:04:32 00023689931TRDU1 30 1.1360 XDUB 14:22:40 00023690258TRDU1 3,569 1.1400 XDUB 14:26:01 00023690299TRDU1 719 1.1400 XDUB 14:26:01 00023690298TRDU1 3,096 1.1400 XDUB 14:26:01 00023690297TRDU1 7,163 1.1400 XDUB 14:26:01 00023690296TRDU1 4,275 1.1360 XDUB 14:33:02 00023690355TRDU1 4,810 1.1360 XDUB 15:01:05 00023690680TRDU1 5,714 1.1360 XDUB 15:01:05 00023690679TRDU1 1,113 1.1340 XDUB 15:02:03 00023690694TRDU1 3,514 1.1340 XDUB 15:02:03 00023690693TRDU1 3,908 1.1340 XDUB 15:02:03 00023690692TRDU1 2,401 1.1340 XDUB 15:02:03 00023690691TRDU1 2,474 1.1320 XDUB 15:08:10 00023690839TRDU1 3,982 1.1340 XDUB 15:19:00 00023690981TRDU1 3,592 1.1340 XDUB 15:19:00 00023690980TRDU1 4,159 1.1340 XDUB 15:20:17 00023691039TRDU1 3,514 1.1340 XDUB 15:26:45 00023691234TRDU1 596 1.1340 XDUB 15:33:32 00023691398TRDU1 141 1.1400 XDUB 15:40:31 00023691547TRDU1 3,962 1.1400 XDUB 15:40:31 00023691546TRDU1 11 1.1400 XDUB 15:45:37 00023691656TRDU1 3,653 1.1400 XDUB 15:45:37 00023691655TRDU1 3,711 1.1380 XDUB 15:52:01 00023691789TRDU1 6,956 1.1380 XDUB 15:52:01 00023691788TRDU1 3,510 1.1380 XDUB 15:52:01 00023691787TRDU1 1,135 1.1340 XDUB 15:58:36 00023692028TRDU1 3,003 1.1340 XDUB 15:58:36 00023692027TRDU1 477 1.1360 XDUB 16:01:12 00023692191TRDU1 1,260 1.1360 XDUB 16:02:52 00023692209TRDU1 1,688 1.1360 XDUB 16:05:38 00023692246TRDU1 499 1.1360 XDUB 16:08:28 00023692321TRDU1 1,366 1.1380 XDUB 16:15:44 00023692438TRDU1 2,507 1.1380 XDUB 16:15:44 00023692437TRDU1 44 1.1360 XDUB 16:16:11 00023692455TRDU1 3,786 1.1360 XDUB 16:16:11 00023692454TRDU1 3,751 1.1360 XDUB 16:16:11 00023692453TRDU1 4,029 1.1360 XDUB 16:16:11 00023692452TRDU1 1,333 1.1360 XDUB 16:23:37 00023692672TRDU1 2,783 1.1360 XDUB 16:23:37 00023692671TRDU1 3,861 1.1360 XDUB 16:23:37 00023692670TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. 