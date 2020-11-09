DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading - Harrogate Group plc

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading - Harrogate Group plc 09-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST ADMISSION TO TRADING The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 09/11/2020. Name of Issuer: Harrogate Group plc Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BLNBRX84 Symbol: HGTE The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1146308 09-Nov-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4df1e482790e29fe1680b44e03542&application_id=1146308&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)