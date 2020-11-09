

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A public health alert has been issued for Take Home Meals spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce products for possible contamination with foreign material, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The agency noted that a recall was not requested as the products are believed to be no longer available for consumers to purchase.



The affected product is 15.5-oz. plastic containers of Take Home Meals spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce with packaging dates from October 17 to November 1, with expiry dates from October 25 to November 9.



The heat treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable meatball products bear establishment number 'EST. 20852' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.



The meatball items were produced on October 1, and then utilized in the production of spaghetti and meatball in marinara sauce product from October 17 through November 1.



The alert was given after receiving consumer complaints of finding metal in meatballs in Kwik Trips, Inc.'s Spaghetti and Meatball in Marinara Sauce product. However, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is issuing the alert over concerns that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers are urged to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



In early August, the FSIS had issued a public health alert on ready-to-eat beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products containing FDA regulated diced green chilies, which were recalled by Sun Valley Foods, citing contamination with hard plastic.



