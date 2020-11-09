The mini data center market is expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mini Data Center Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The increase in demand among SMEs is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness will hamper the market growth.
Mini Data Center Market: Type Landscape
Compared to traditional facilities, containerized data centers are more efficient regarding power consumption and are more environmentally friendly. Containerized data centers will be the primary support for future businesses, providing an opportunity for edge computing purposes and disaster recovery. Enterprises are increasingly adopting containerized data centers to expand the capabilities of their current traditional facilities. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the microdata centers segment.
Mini Data Center Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of SMEs, rapid economic growth, increasing Internet penetration, and upgradation of infrastructure in existing data centers will significantly influence mini data center market growth in this region. Almost 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for mini data center in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Canovate Group
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Inspur Group
- Legrand SA
- Rahi Systems
- Rittal GmbH Co. KG
- ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Group Corp.
