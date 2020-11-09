The mini data center market is expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The increase in demand among SMEs is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness will hamper the market growth.

Mini Data Center Market: Type Landscape

Compared to traditional facilities, containerized data centers are more efficient regarding power consumption and are more environmentally friendly. Containerized data centers will be the primary support for future businesses, providing an opportunity for edge computing purposes and disaster recovery. Enterprises are increasingly adopting containerized data centers to expand the capabilities of their current traditional facilities. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the microdata centers segment.

Mini Data Center Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of SMEs, rapid economic growth, increasing Internet penetration, and upgradation of infrastructure in existing data centers will significantly influence mini data center market growth in this region. Almost 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for mini data center in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Canovate Group

Eaton Corporation Plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Inspur Group

Legrand SA

Rahi Systems

Rittal GmbH Co. KG

ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Microdata centers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Containerized data centers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

