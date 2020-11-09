Anzeige
Montag, 09.11.2020

WKN: A2DNAY ISIN: US12536P2011 
Stuttgart
09.11.20
08:42 Uhr
0,406 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.11.2020 | 08:46
92 Leser



CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Half-year Report

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, November 9

Dear Sir/Madam,

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results, Segment-Wise Financial Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company, both on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 ("Financial Results") as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company.

A copy of the Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report signed by Statutory Auditors, M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants, on the Financial Results is enclosed herewith for your information and records.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329772/Financials_as_of_September_30_2020.pdf

We would appreciate if you could take the same on record.

© 2020 PR Newswire
