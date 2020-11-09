

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey Plc (TW.L) said it has continued to operate through a pre-booked appointments model and have achieved a good sales rate of 0.76 homes per outlet per week in the second half of the year to date and 0.73 homes per outlet per week for the year to date. The Group is on track to deliver full year 2020 results towards the upper end of market expectations.



Taylor Wimpey now projects 2021 completions to be between 85-90% of 2019 levels. The Group expects to recommence ordinary dividend payments in 2021, starting with the payment of the 2020 final dividend. The Group will review the special dividend in 2021 for payment in 2022.



Pete Redfern, Chief Executive, said: 'We are now safely operating at close to normal capacity with a product profile well positioned to meet customer demand. Assuming the market remains broadly stable, we expect to deliver 2021 operating profit materially above the top end of the current consensus range.'



