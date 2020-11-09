

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) reported underlying operating profit of 44.2 million pounds for the 39 week period ended 25 September 2020, a decline of 8 percent from previous year. Underlying revenue was 234.5 pounds, an increase of 4 percent.



At the end of September 2020, the trading Group held cash of approximately 64 million pounds, approximately 51 million pounds of which was held by Dignity plc. The Group's 10 million pounds revolving credit facility remains undrawn and is available until July 2021, with the option to renew by a further year.



The Group has deferred its search for a new Chief Executive Officer. In the interim Clive Whiley will continue as Executive Chairman.



