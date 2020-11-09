The global biomass power generation market size is expected to grow by 39.21 GW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

The growing need for cleaner energy is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increased project and feedstock costs will hamper market growth.

With the rising GHG levels in the atmosphere, the governments of various countries are taking initiatives to mitigate GHG emissions. As a result, they have started replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources, including biomass, geothermal, and solar power. The increasing energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies granted for power generation using sustainable sources are promoting the use of renewable energy sources. The shift from conventional fuels to renewables to reduce the emission of hazardous gases that affect the environment is also driving the need for a cleaner energy supply. This will subsequently drive biomass power generation market growth over the forecast period.

Global Biomass Power Generation Market: Feedstock Landscape

The increasing use of renewable sources of energy and the demand from power production companies are driving the need for solid biomass. They are also highly preferred by power generation plants to cater to the demand for clean and efficient coal-fired power generation. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the municipal solid waste segment.

Global Biomass Power Generation Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest biomass power generation market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The abundant supply of diverse forms of wastes such as agro-industrial wastes, woody biomass, agricultural residues, municipal solid wastes, and animal wastes will significantly drive biomass power generation market growth in this region over the forecast period. 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for biomass power generation in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

Acciona SA

Ameresco Inc.

Andritz AG

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

E.ON SE

General Electric Co.

John Wood Group Plc

Thermax Ltd.

Valmet Oyj

Vattenfall AB

