Doubleview Gold Corp.: Visible Gold Occurrence in Drill Core at Hat Gold Rich Copper Porphyry Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Doubleview Gold Corp ("Doubleview", the "Company") (TSXV:DBG) is pleased to report that during the current on-going drill program the first ever occurrence of Visible Gold ("VG") was intersected in Hole H036 at Lisle Zone of the Hat Gold Rich Copper Porphyry deposit, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

President and CEO, Farshad Shirvani states that: "This section of Visible Gold in the Lisle deposit demonstrates the gold potential of the Hat porphyry deposit. I am excited to follow up with exploration in other areas of the Lisle Zone". The mineralization in this section of drill hole H-036 comprises visible Gold, Chalcopyrite, possibly Chalcocite , Magnetite and Quartz. The core rock samples have been sent for analysis to an independent accredited laboratory and results will be announced once they are received, compiled and verified.

Doubleview is also pleased to announce recent exploration developments at its Hat Property. The current program of diamond drilling is providing additional details of the Lisle zone both to the south and at depth.

The 2020 drilling program at Lisle Zone targeted the deep 3D IP Chargeability anomalous area where drill hole H034 in 2019 confirmed that the anomaly validated the further presence of Lisle Zone-type Gold and Copper mineralization. The first 2020 drill hole, H035, was collared at 347,870 East, 6,453,938 North with azimuth angle 175° and dip angle -85° to evaluate the 3D IP anomaly east of Hole H034. The drill hole intersected Chalcopyrite, possibly Chalcocite , and Magnetite with Quartz veining throughout the hole to final depth of 495m. Hole H035 was abandoned in mineralization in a north-south trending fault zone that defeated strongest efforts by our drill crew.

The following link provides photos of some parts of the mineralized sections of H035:

https://www.doubleview.ca/nr-11-09-ddh-h035-permanent/

Drill hole H036 was initiated from the same site as hole H035 with azimuth angle 185° and dip angle -80° and was expected to avoid the fault zone that was found in H035. Drill hole H036 intersected several sections of strong mineralization with Chalcopyrite, Chalcocite (?) and Magnetite and Quartz veining. but had to be abandoned at 972.3 metres, apparently in the same steeply angled fault that caused termination of hole H035. A photo gallery of the disseminated chalcopyrite mineralization throughout hole H036 may be viewed in the accompanying link:

https://www.doubleview.ca/nr-11-09-ddh-h036-permanent/

The ends of drill holes H036 and H034 have a lateral separation of about 125 meters.

Qualified Person

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

