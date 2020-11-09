

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc. (ULE.L), in its updates on its performance over the nine months to 30 September 2020, said that order intake remains strong with good revenue growth. Operating margins are slightly better than expected due to lower indirect costs related to the pandemic. The costs are expected to normalize in 2021, alongside further investment in the business.



The company noted that trading continues, despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.



The Focus; Fix; Grow programme is progressing well and, pleasingly, the company expects opportunities to accelerate the pace of transformation investment in 2021.



The company said it continues to monitor the Covid situation. It expects the challenging conditions in commercial aerospace to continue into 2021. Its core defense markets are robust, and it remains confident in its ability to deliver exceptional value for all its stakeholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

