

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Garda World Security Corporation said its cash offer for G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) is being extended and will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. on 28 November 2020.



Stephan Crétier, CEO of GardaWorld, said: 'We are extending our offer for G4S because, despite its past problems and uncertain future, we believe we can turn the business around. We can give G4S shareholders the certainty of cash today, not jam tomorrow. We believe G4S is misrepresenting its prospects under the current management team.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

