Designing a City of Sharing for the Common Good-2020 International Design Forum

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, in order to facilitate the exchange of ideas about the latest design trends and experiences on a global scale, the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) hosted a forum of design experts from around the world. Speakers included: Jang-Hwa Leu, Director General of the Industrial Development Bureau under the Ministry of Economic Affairs; Chih-Chien Lin, Mayor of Hsinchu City; Chi-Yi Chang, President of TDRI; Srini Srinivasan, President of World Design Organization (WDO); David Kusuma, President-Elect of WDO; and Pradyumna Vyas, a member of WDO's Board of Directors. These experts have gathered to share their knowledge. Due to the worldwide pandemic, a virtual format was selected for this year's forum. The videos were published online from Oct. 1st to 6th.

Online Website: https://futurecity.cw.com.tw/special_preview/56

Jang-Hwa Leu said: "Taiwan is not a manufacturing powerhouse, but there are plenty of hidden champions. Higher efficiency used to be our strong suit; now, innovation and design are what drive us forward. The Industrial Development Bureau is also working hard to promote Taiwan's design industry, 'Made in Taiwan' (MIT) will successfully transform into 'Designed in Taiwan' (DIT)."

Chih-Chien Lin shared Hsinchu city's case, he said: "The people's needs were the first priority. Public spaces such as Hsinchu Park, Hsinchu Zoo, and the waterfronts of Hsinchu were redesigned. Guided by the principles of putting people first, respecting professionalism, and less is more, the buried beauty of Hsinchu City was revealed. Hsinchu has transformed into a city where the quality of life is superb."

According to Chi-Yi Chang: "TDRI was established in 2020. It has a plan to promote design thinking. First, it will establish successful examples of the design application. Then, it will popularize the power of design and demonstrate the commercial viability of design knowledge. Ultimately, it will turn Taiwan's design power into a brand. TDRI's President Chang is convinced that 'Design Can Help'. Design can change Taiwan and build more connections between Taiwan and the world."

Srini Srinivasan mentioned: "In April, the WDO worked with IBM and Design for America to figure out how to help the world react to the pandemic in the right way. Twenty-one groups overcame a time difference of eighteen hours to work together and respond to this crisis in our society. The pandemic also led to increased violence against women and girls. The WDO worked with UN Women to draw up preventative measures. The solutions that designers came up with are published on the internet, where they are free for anyone who wishes to access them."

David Kusuma said: "For the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the WDO can help integrate the design industries and advance sustainable development on the planet. For example, smart and customized products can help achieve Goal 9, which is to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation. Preeminent and innovative healthy lifestyles can help achieve Goal 3, which is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Using design to increase the value of products and services is conducive to accomplishing Goal 12, 'Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns'."

Pradyumna Vyas said: "To change Sabarmati River's situation, the city government rejuvenated the city's sewage lines, and garbage disposal was redesigned. Water from a canal 12.5 kilometers away was siphoned to cover the dry riverbeds. New lines of transportation and areas for recreation were built on the banks of the river. The annual flooding problem was also resolved. The riverside became popular for business buildings and shopping centers."

