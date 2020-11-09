

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports grew and imports declined in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft and fuel rose a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.4 percent decline in August.



Imports fell 0.5 percent annually in September, after a 2.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



The trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft and fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK 7.2 billion in September.



The total trade balance registered a surplus of DKK 8.9 billion on a non-adjusted basis and a seasonally adjusted DKK 6.5 billion in September.



For the three months ended in September, exports rose 2.5 percent and imports increased 6.3 percent.



Separately, the statistical office reported that the current account logged a DKK 19.1 billion surplus in September.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the current account surplus fell to DKK 13.0 billion from DKK 13.2 billion in August.



The surplus on service trade in particular has fallen as a result of a large decline in service exports, the statistical office said.



