Guinness Asset Management have launched the Guinness AIM EIS 2021

Overview

The Guinness AIM EIS 2021 continues the Guinness Asset Management strategy of making EIS-qualifying investments in AIM-listed companies. Guinness have been running the Guinness AIM EIS offerings since 2014. By investing in AIM-listed companies, the manager expects to be able to realise the investments more easily than for unlisted investments. Since 2014, Guinness has invested in over 130 EIS-qualifying AIM-quoted companies. Previous investments include English sparkling wine producer Chapel Down and small biotech business Synairgen, which is developing a drug to treat Covid-19. The fund has achieved 59 exits to date. The average market cap of the companies in the current portfolio was £36 million at the time of investing.

The Offering

The offering has a closing date of 6th April 2021 and will look to invest in at least ten EIS qualifying companies in the 12 months following close. Investors should therefore be eligible for EIS Income Tax Relief in the 2021/22 tax year, or carry back to the 2020/21 tax year.

Guinness defer their fees, which will be payable from the proceeds of investments. This will help maximise the amount on which Investors can claim EIS tax reliefs.

The fund is aiming to deliver investment returns to investors in excess of £1.30 net of all fees (effectively £1.60 including EIS Income Tax Relief) per £1.00 invested.

The Team

Guinness Asset Management has been based in Westminster since its inception in 2003, and has established itself as a leading EIS Investor. They have invested over £200 million of EIS funds into more than 100 companies across EIS portfolios.

Investors benefit from Andrew Martin Smith's investment management expertise. He has over 40 years of financial services experience and has made a large number of smaller company investments during that period.

Andrew Martin Smith, Fund Manager said:

"The AIM market has performed extremely well since March outpacing both the FTSE and S&P indices by some margin which should restore confidence in this most successful of smaller and micro-cap markets. We believe the Guinness AIM EIS with its stated intention to diversify is an appealing way to participate in this sector while also taking advantage of EIS tax benefits."

Important information

Guinness Asset Management Limited, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, 25 The North Colonnade, London E14 5HS (FCA reference number 223077). Guinness Asset Management Limited s registered office is at 18 Smith Square, Westminster, London SW1P 3HZ.

Guinness AIM EIS will invest in companies admitted to AIM, although up to 20% of the aggregate subscriptions may be invested in pre-IPO or AQUIS companies. An investment in these companies can be more risky than investments in larger companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, and market makers may not be prepared to deal in them. It may be difficult to obtain information as to how much an investment is worth or how risky it is at any given time. Investing in AIM listed companies may expose you to a significant risk of losing all the money invested. Before investing, you are strongly recommended to consult an authorised person specialising in advising on investments this nature. The Service will also invest in unquoted securities. Such investments can be more risky than investments in quoted securities or shares.