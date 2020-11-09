Hakluyt and St Judes celebrate tenth year of partnership

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt is delighted to announce that it is continuing its support for St Jude India ChildCare Centres (St Judes), which help children in India who are suffering from cancer, for a tenth year.

Hakluyt has supported St Judes since 2011, focusing in particular on one of the centres in Jaipur. At this and other St Judes centres, children being treated for cancer, and their families, are provided with clean and safe accommodation. This is a vital resource, especially for underprivileged families from more rural parts of India who might otherwise not be able to receive treatment in a city hospital. We are proud to confirm today that we will be funding the operation of this centre in Jaipur for another year.

As well as the company's support for St Judes, individual partners at Hakluyt have also made a contribution. In particular, Mark Hanson, our deputy managing partner and the head of our business in North America, has provided funding for the Sir John Hanson Centre in Chennai, which has been named in memory of his father.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "The care and support that St Judes provides children suffering from cancer and their families is nothing short of inspirational, and we at Hakluyt are very proud to have been able to help."

Anil Nair, CEO of St Judes, commented: "We are extremely grateful to Hakluyt and its partners for the support they have given us over the past decade. Since 2006, we have offered over 21,000 children a place of hope as they undergo cancer treatment. As we all work to deal with the threat from Covid-19, this has never been more crucial. Hakluyt's contributions have made a significant difference to us, and to many underprivileged families in India."

Mark Hanson added: "The work that St Judes does across India is incredibly important. I have seen the difference that the centres make to the lives of many children and their families, at what is obviously an extremely difficult time for them - and I am delighted to have played a part in the great effort to create a home away from home when children, and their families, need it most."

Notes to editors

Hakluyt

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

Varun Chandra joined Hakluyt in 2014 and was elected managing partner in 2019. Prior to Hakluyt, he worked in investment and merchant banking. He is also a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust, and sits on the boards of Sesame Workshop and the MCC Foundation.

Mark Hanson joined Hakluyt in 2002. He leads our North American business and is deputy managing partner. Before joining Hakluyt, he saw active service in the UK military in Operation Desert Storm, and worked as a diplomat in Tehran and as a consultant at Bain & Company. Mark is also a former deputy chairman of UK Sport.

For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

St Jude India ChildCare Centres

St Judes provides a home away from home for children undergoing cancer treatment. These children, accompanied by their parents, come from small villages and distant towns where medical treatment for cancer is not available. St Judes currently operates in nine cities across India, supporting more than 400 families. For more information on St Judes, please visit https://www.stjudechild.org