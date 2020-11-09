DGAP-News: BioMed X GmbH
BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research
- New crowdsourcing project will examine the role of 'Protective Tissue Factors in Autoimmune Diseases'
- Call for application for this research program to open now
Christian Tidona, Founder and Managing Director of BioMed X Institute: "We are excited to expand our collaboration with Janssen with a second research project in the field of autoimmune diseases. The new project offers a unique opportunity to develop novel therapeutic concepts and innovative approaches to tackle the most difficult-to-treat autoimmune diseases of our time."
An emerging area of science is being focused on identifying strategies to treat patients with autoimmune diseases that not only block inflammation, but which promote pro-resolution responses in immune cells to restore homeostasis.
Further details about the call for application can be found on the website of the BioMed X Institute at www.bio.mx. Interested candidates are invited to apply at www.bio.mx/apply.
