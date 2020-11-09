

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit increased in September as exports declined and imports rose, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.54 billion in September from EUR 1.18 billion in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 1.51 billion.



Exports fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, following an 8.0 percent decrease in August.



Imports rose 4.4 percent annually in September, after a 3.9 percent fall in the previous month.



For the January to September period, exports decreased 13.6 percent and imports declined 9.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

