

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) reported third quarter adjusted net income per common of $0.05 compared to a loss of $0.02 per share, previous year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $75.7 million compared to $69.8 million, prior year.



Third quarter sales were $199.7 million, up 24% from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $183.36 million, for the quarter. Silver production was 3.5 million ounces and gold production was 41,174 ounces, for the quarter.



The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00875 per share, consisting of $0.005 per share for the silver price-linked component and $0.00375 for the base annual dividend component. The common dividend is payable on or about December 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2020.



