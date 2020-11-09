Business Reporter - Optimising order management

Why it's time to rebuild retail's foundations

The pandemic has generated enormous change in the retail industry, with a surge in ecommerce and empty town centres. The shift in shopping preferences towards an omnichannel experience, where consumers get a consistent service however they shop, online, via mobile or in store, has been accelerated. These new habits are unlikely to change.

Retail brands have been skilled at providing high levels of service in-store. The need now is to find innovative ways of emulating this level of service online. For instance, some customers may require home delivery but others prefer click and collect, either in-store or at a third party location. Delivering on customer preferences is essential.

In addition, a new approach to stock and order management is required. If stock is plentiful in stores but low in the warehouse, orders may be lost if the retailer does not have visibility of the situation or if they are unable to ship from store.

In this new world, online is the flagship while stores and contact centre staff have new roles, advising customers, processing orders and managing click and collect. Furthermore, retail brands have an opportunity to capture more customer data, enabling them to build rich and valuable CRM profiles.

