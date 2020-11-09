Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.11.2020 | 11:34
G20 Riyadh Summit Media Accreditation to close in less than 2 weeks - No extensions available

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The G20 Riyadh Leaders' Summit this year will be hosted virtually on Saturday November 21 - Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Accredited media will be given access to the dedicated G20 Leaders' Summit Microsite. This exclusive media portal will host live feeds, broadcast footage, and still images from the Leaders' Summit and pre-meetings including the final Sherpa Meeting and Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.

The Microsite will also provide access to press conferences and media briefings by Saudi Ministers and by G20 delegations across the world. The G20 Leaders' Summit Opening and Closing Address, as well as the Presidency Press Conference at the conclusion of the Summit.

Applications for accreditation must be submitted through the G20 Saudi Secretariat Accreditation Portal here: https://accreditation.g20.gov.sa/PublicRegistration/MediaLoginAndApplyToMeeting?meetingId=044412b4-fa84-4d46-a9cd-6dfa179341cb

Accreditation will close at 11.59pm AST, November 20 and there will be no extensions available. Media are encouraged to apply early to avoid delays in receiving Microsite log-in details.

A User Guide has been prepared to assist with the accreditation process. The Accreditation Portal User Guide is available on the G20 website found here: https://g20.org/en/media/Pages/Accreditation.aspx

