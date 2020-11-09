Anzeige
09.11.2020
Invitation to Noreco Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") will publish its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 07:00 (CET). A conference call, available as a webcast, will be hosted at 12:00 (CET).

To join webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201111_8

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/invitation-to-noreco-third-quarter-2020-earnings-call,c3233682

