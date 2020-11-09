

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported Monday that its consolidated revenues for the month of October were NT$25.52 billion, up 43.2 percent year-on-year.



For year-to-October period, consolidated revenues were NT$220.0 billion, up 15.5 percent year-on-year.



Acer e-Enabling Service Business has started its IPO process with the approval for public issuance of stock (6811). Its October revenues were NT$645 million.



