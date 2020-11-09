HTB appoints Paul Collyer as Chief Risk Officer

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampshire Trust Bank plc, the fast growing specialist lender, announces today the appointment of Paul Collyer as its new Chief Risk Officer subject to regulatory approval. Paul will assume his role in December 2020.

Matthew Wyles, Chief Executive Officer said: "HTB's ongoing success is underpinned by a strong risk culture. Paul Collyer has an impressive track record with a broad palette of experience across the whole waterfront of risk disciplines. Having spent the last twenty years working with global banks, challenger banks and leading non-bank financial institutions, he has deep knowledge of HTB's key lending classes and is a perfect fit for us. I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Paul Collyer said: "The specialist lending sector is the most dynamic segment of the UK banking market and HTB is an outstanding player in that market. I am really looking forward to joining the strong team in place and contributing to the achievement of HTB's exciting growth plans."

Upon Paul Collyer's arrival, Clive Gavin, HTB's current CRO will retire.

Notes to editors

Hampshire Trust Bank is a specialist bank, staffed by experts focused on helping UK businesses realise their ambitions. Our dedicated Specialist Business Finance, Development Finance and Specialist Mortgages divisions ensure that businesses receive the outstanding service, lasting relationships, integrity and expertise they need to prosper. We also provide savings accounts to individuals and businesses and since we lend only to businesses, our savers can be sure their money will be used to boost the British economy. The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information, please visit our website: www.htb.co.uk

