With effect from November 10, 2020, the subscription rights in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 20, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STW UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015194196 Order book ID: 207518 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 10, 2020, the paid subscription shares in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STW BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015194204 Order book ID: 207519 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB