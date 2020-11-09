

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With more than 100000 new coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Sunday, the fifth highest day of new cases since the pandemic began, the country is fast approaching another grim milestone of 10 million cases.



With 100,762 new cases recording in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID infections increased to 99,72,333, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.



453 new deaths in the same period took the total casualties due to the pandemic to 237,574.



President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly launch an aggressive plan on Monday to control the pandemic, and form a coronavirus task force to implement it. An action plan was published on the Biden-Harris transition website on Sunday.



The seven-point plan 'to beat COVID-19' promises to Ensure all Americans have access to regular, reliable, and free testing; Fix personal protective equipment (PPE) problems for good; Provide clear, consistent, evidence-based guidance for how communities should navigate the pandemic - and the resources for schools, small businesses, and families to make it through; Plan for the effective, equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines; and Rebuild and expand defenses to predict, prevent, and mitigate pandemic threats, including those coming from China.



The President-elect and Vice President-elect pledges in the transition website that the Biden-Harris administration will always 'Listen to science; Ensure public health decisions are informed by public health professionals; and Promote trust, transparency, common purpose, and accountability in our government.'



A former top official of US Food and Drug Administration gave a grim warning that the case numbers are going to explode in December and January if state-wise mitigation methods are not followed.



'It's not just the cases; it's the hospitalizations as well. That's really the number to watch: 53,000 people hospitalized, 10,500 people in ICUs. That's a lot, and it's growing very quickly,' former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC.



Since the beginning of this month, cases are multiplying in the United States, breaking all-time records day-by-day.



Last week, which was incidentally the election week, saw cases skyrocketing, breaking the 10,0000 mark. It continues above that level for the last five days.



New COVID cases rose by 70 percent within a week, and doubled within a month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de