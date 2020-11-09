Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 240.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 241.52p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 234.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 234.64p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---