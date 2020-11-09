Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 06-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 311.84p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 311.84p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---