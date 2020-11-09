

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, financial technology company Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) raised adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects a loss in the range of $7.05 to $6.94 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share on total revenues between $742.5 million and $748.5 million.



Previously, the company expected a loss in the range of $7.09 to $6.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.83 to $0.98 per share on total revenues between $733.0 million and $747.0 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share on revenues of $741.45 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



