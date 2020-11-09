Scott+Scott, an international law firm known for recovering substantial damages for victims of price-fixing, has announced that private enforcement expert Markus Hutschneider will be heading the firm's new Berlin office, starting in November. Hutschneider joins Scott+Scott from Deutsche Bahn, where he headed the multinational company's team of lawyers in the competition litigation unit, working on several high profile cases involving the German rail track cartel, the air cargo cartel and the trucks cartel. Hutschneider also has extensive experience negotiating out-of-court settlements. Prior to focusing on cartel damages claims, he advised clients across the whole range of competition law, both in-house and previously in private practice, where he also gained an in-depth understanding of cartel investigations. The addition of the Berlin office is the latest move in Scott+Scott's international growth strategy, following the opening of the firm's Amsterdam office in 2019, and further strengthens its presence in Europe.

"Germany is one of the top jurisdictions for corporates and other large clients seeking to recover their losses from price-fixing cartels and other wrongdoing. It became increasingly clear that we needed to offer our clients quality claimant-side services in this market," said David R. Scott, Managing Partner of Scott+Scott. "We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with Markus' reputation for excellence and deep experience in competition law spearheading our efforts here."

"From my work at Deutsche Bahn, a pioneer in corporate recoveries of cartel damages, I've become deeply familiar with the needs of multinational companies when it comes to private enforcement," said Hutschneider. "I'm excited by the opportunity to work with Scott+Scott, a law firm that represents some of the largest corporates in the world."

Michael Melber will also join the Berlin office as Partner in January. Dr. Melber is currently a Partner with K&L Gates LLP's Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group.

"Germany is one of the leading European markets for manufacturing and business in general. I am very pleased to see the firm's continued investment in Europe to serve its multinational clients' complex litigation needs, including for cartel damages claims," said Dirk Middelschulte, Global General Counsel Competition for Unilever.

"As longstanding partners of Scott+Scott, we know that they constantly seek ways to better serve their multinational clients," said Jerome Cloarec, Head of Global Antitrust for Michelin Group. "This expansion of its European footprint further enhances the firm's ability to be out in front of the developing antitrust and regulatory environment in Germany and in the EU, to the benefit of the multinationals they represent."

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, arbitration, data privacy, and consumer actions throughout the United States and Europe. The firm represents pension funds, corporations, foundations, businesses, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Connecticut, California, Virginia, Arizona and Ohio.

