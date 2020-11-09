The global machine condition monitoring sensors market size is poised to grow by USD 334.41 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005498/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wireless vibration sensors rising demand is one of the major factors driving the machine condition monitoring sensors market during the forecast period. Wireless sensor technology provides substantial growth and advantages over wired sensors used for machine condition monitoring. This is used by the process industries such as oil and gas, power generation, and chemical and petrochemical. Furthermore, it's increasing demand in various other industries also will help in the growth of the global machine condition monitoring sensors market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major machine condition monitoring sensors market growth came from the oil and gas industry segment due to the increased use of machine condition monitoring sensors to evaluate the effects of contamination and electrochemical changes that take place in synthetic and petroleum-based oils.

APAC was the largest machine condition monitoring sensors market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the high use of machine condition monitoring sensors in the process industries such as oil and gas, metals and mining, chemical and petrochemical, and rising applications in pumps, drives, valves, and bearings.

The global machine condition monitoring sensors market is fragmented. AB SKF, Connection Technology Center Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., National Instruments Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Valmet Oyj, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this machine condition monitoring sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global machine condition monitoring sensors market 2020-2024 is expected to have a neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Deployment of sensors in the aging infrastructure will be a Key Market Trend

These sensors also help in keeping a track of processes and infrastructure in both the process and discrete industries leading to better productivity. The machine condition monitoring sensors are provided by manufacturers for both new and old industrial infrastructure. The fitment of such sensors in numerous aging infrastructure is mainly due to higher chances of operational failures and higher downtime. The developing countries are increasingly concentrating on installing machine condition monitoring sensors across their industries this will also result in the increasing demand for these sensors resulting in the overall growth of the machine condition monitoring sensors market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Machine Condition Monitoring Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist machine condition monitoring sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the machine condition monitoring sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the machine condition monitoring sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of machine condition monitoring sensors market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Power industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chemical and petrochemical industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other industries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Vibration sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infrared sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil analysis sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

Connection Technology Center Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

ifm electronic GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

National Instruments Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Valmet Oyj

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005498/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/