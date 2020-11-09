Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Heute mit großem Zeitvorteil! Aktie der Woche mit realen “Tenbaggerambitionen”!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPL7 ISIN: US85236P1012 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
06.01.20
16:19 Uhr
4,080 Euro
-0,060
-1,45 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STABILIS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2020 | 13:08
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stabilis Energy: Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX:SLNG) ("Stabilis") today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Stabilis has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 877-876-9173.? International callers should dial +1 785-424-1667.

Participants may also participate in a live audio webcast by visiting the following website at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/38446.

A replay of the call will be available until November 19, 2020. Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to listen to the replay should dial +1 877-481-4010; passcode 38446. International callers should dial +1 919-882-2331; passcode 38446.

About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of distributed liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. We have safely delivered over 200 million gallons of LNG through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during our 15-year operating history, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. We provide LNG to customers in diverse end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, utility, pipeline, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Our customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Our customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Stabilis Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615305/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Third-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Call

STABILIS SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.