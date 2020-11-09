Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP), the global private equity platform leading and enabling the transition to a cleaner, more resilient, and more inclusive energy ecosystem, has further cemented its commitments to fighting climate change and advancing ESG integration best practices in private equity by joining the Initiative Climat International (iCI) consortium.

The consortium is made up of 52 of the most forward-looking private equity players, including Harbourvest, Idinvest Partners, Caisse des Dépots, HG Capital and Permira. By signing the iCI, EIP is joining a global community of investors that share in a collective mission to reduce carbon emissions and deliver positive environmental impact alongside market rate returns as an investment strategy. EIP is one of the only members of the iCI whose sole focus is on investing in energy transition and climate change mitigation technologies, and will collaborate, share knowledge, and help establish best practices with other members.

This year, EIP also became a signatory of the UN's Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) and adopted a formal ESG policy. EIP is committed to incorporating ESG themes in investment decision-making processes, monitoring and engaging with its portfolio companies on ESG risks and opportunities, and reporting on ESG performance, as well as measuring the quantitative impact outcomes enabled by its portfolio.

Nazo Moosa, Managing Partner at EIP said: "Europe has long blazed a trail when it comes to tackling the causes and challenges surrounding climate change. For EIP, the transition to a sustainable future is central to all of our funds. EIP is already a signatory of the United Nation's PRI initiative and by joining the iCI consortium we reaffirm our core objectives to deliver investors both strong financial performance, as well as meaningful positive environmental impact."

"Since EIP's inception, impact has been core to our strategy and approach, carried out alongside our strategic investor coalition around a shared mission to lead and enable the transition to a clean, resilient, and more inclusive energy ecosystem. This mission aligns incredibly well with that of iCI and its members, and we're thrilled to be joining a group of likeminded, impact-driven LPs and GPs in our ecosystem," said Bethany Gorham, Vice President at EIP.

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) is a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit and infrastructure and has a team of more than 45 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, Cologne and soon Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

