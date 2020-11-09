

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tanimura & Antle Inc. has recalled its packaged single head romaine lettuce, citing possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7.



The recall, conducted in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, involves Tanimura & Antle brand romaine lettuce labeled with a packed on date of October 15 and October 16.



The company has distributed a total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product in around 20 states in the United States. Packages contain a single head of romaine lettuce with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. The potentially affected product was shipped in cases packed in either 12, 15, 18 or 24 heads per case.



No other products or pack dates are being recalled.



The recall was initiated following a test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling program.



E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure the organism. Most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses associated with the recalled product.



In similar incidents, Lakeside Refrigerated Services in June recalled about 42,922 pounds of ground beef products for potential contamination with E. coli O157:H7. In March, Chicago Indoor Garden called back clover sprouts and all related products citing E. coli concerns.



Last year, the U.S. food and health regulators had warned against romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region in California after hundreds of people from various states were infected with E. coli O157:H7. However, the warning was taken out in January this year noting that the related E. coli outbreak appeared to be over.



