The BRIC CGM market witnessed strong growth in recent decades and is further expected to grow primarily due to the increasing adaptation of continuous glucose monitoring devices in China and India. This rising diabetic population in Brazil, Russia, India, and China and increasing the adoption of CGM devices and Continuous Positive Cost-Effective Analysis by BRIC Countries will propel the growth of the BRIC CGM market. China has the largest market share in 2019; while, India is foreseen to witness a significant market share during the forecast period. According to this analysis, the BRIC CGM market will be US$ 870 Million by the end of the year 2025.

The BRIC CGM market is driven mainly by the increasing numbers of people with diabetes across BRIC countries, growing diabetes research, and increasing international research collaborations. The Continuous Positive Cost-Effective Analysis by BRICS Countries and rapid urbanization and CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients Physicians are further expected to contribute to the growth of this CGM market. However, Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits and the high cost of diabetes care devices are the remonstrance growth of this market.

In the year Feb 2019, Senseonics made a distribution agreement with Roche Diabetes Care for two years, giving exclusive rights to the Big Biotech for selling implantable glucose monitoring systems in Brazil, Russia, India, and China. The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market in BRIC countries are set to thrive regardless of the major upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The surging demand for CGM in BRIC countries are primarily driven by a growing awareness of the devices and companies' quick responses to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Scope of the Report

CGM Market Forecast: In this report, we have fragmented the CGM market into two parts; CGM transmitter market and CGM Sensor Market. We have cover 4 countries along with growth factors.

CGM Users Forecast: We have computed CGM user of top 4 countries. Historical data is computed from 2011-2019, and forecast data would be shown from 2020-2025.

Reimbursement Policy: This report provides a changing picture of Reimbursement Policy on CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) BRIC and country wise. Reimbursement model of BRIC that will give the overall situation of CGM acceptance across private and public hospitals and insurer.

Diabetes Population: Report covers population forecast of 4 (Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes)

Growth Factors for CGM: This report studies the key factor that would help the CGM industry to outperform.

Challenges for CGM: This industry shows the problems being faced by the CGM technology and industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Continuous Positive Cost Effective Analysis by BRICS Countries

4.1.2 CGM Technology Convenient for both Patients Physicians

4.1.3 Diabetes and an ageing population

4.1.4 Diabetes and urbanization

4.1.5 Diabetes and obesity

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits

5. BRIC CGM User

6. BRIC CGM Market Forecast

7. By Components BRIC CGM Market

7.1 Glucose Sensor Market Forecast

7.2 BRIC CGM Transmitter Market Forecast

8. Country Share Analysis BRIC CGM Market and CGM User

8.1 CGM Market Share by BRIC Country

8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market Share by Country

8.1.2 BRIC CGM Transmitter Market Share by country

8.2 BRIC CGM User Share by Country

9. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

10. Brazil

11. Russia

12. India

13. China

14. CGM Company Analysis

14.1 Dexcom Inc

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Recent Development

14.1.3 Revenue& Forecast

14.2 Abbott Laboratories

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Recent Development

14.3 Roche

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Recent Development

