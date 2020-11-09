The global inorganic scintillators market size is poised to grow by USD 78.20 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The inorganic scintillators market will be driven by its exceptional physical properties during the forecast period. Inorganic scintillators are extensively used in numerous applications such as homeland security systems, healthcare applications, nuclear power plants, and industrial applications. Owing to their high density, high atomic number, short decay time, and reduced cost, inorganic scintillators are increasingly used in radiation detection and several other applications. These inorganic scintillators even with these physical properties are available at affordable prices, which will increase their demand in several applications. These factors will help in the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major inorganic scintillators market growth came from the Sodium Iodine segment which is mainly because these scintillators have high output energy, luminescence, efficiency, and availability in many sizes and geometries.

North America was the largest inorganic scintillators market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the high demand for scintillators for security applications owing to the growing number of nuclear accidents and disasters.

The global inorganic scintillators market is fragmented. Amcrys, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Dynasil Corp. of America, Epic Crystal, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Mirion Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd., and X Z LAB Inc, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this inorganic scintillators market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global inorganic scintillators market 2020-2024 is expected to have a neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising demand for inorganic scintillators in nuclear power plants will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing number of nuclear power plants in the South Asian countries such as India and China fuels the demand for inorganic scintillators in APAC. This demand is also expected to increase due to the high government investments in nuclear power plants and the rising need for nuclear energy in economically developed nations, which will lead to the growth of the global inorganic scintillators market during the forecast period.

Inorganic Scintillators Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist inorganic scintillators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the inorganic scintillators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the inorganic scintillators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inorganic scintillators market vendors

